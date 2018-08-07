Freya Anderson is cheered on to gold by Great Britain team-mates Ellie Faulkner, Kathryn Greenslade, Holly Hibbott after a 'fabulous' last leg in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the European Championships in Glasgow.

