BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Ben Proud wins silver in 50m butterfly as Andriy Govorov sets Championship record to win gold
Proud wins silver as Govorov sets Euro record to win gold
- From the section Swimming
GB's Ben Proud claims silver in the 50m butterfly as Andriy Govorov wins gold setting a new European Championship record of 22.48 seconds.
