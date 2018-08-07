BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's Duncan Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold
Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold
- From the section Swimming
GB's Duncan Scott wins an unexpected 200m freestyle gold in a time of 1:45.34, with teammate James Guy finishing fourth and out of the medals.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
Available to UK users only
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired