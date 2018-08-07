BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's Georgia Davies just misses out on third gold medal
Fesikova stops Davies claiming golden hat-trick
Georgia Davies is unable to add to her two gold medals of the European Championships after being just edged into second place by Russia's Anastasiia Fesikova in the 100m backstroke - a reverse of the 50m result.
European Championships 2018
