BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Alys Thomas takes bronze in women's 200m butterfly final
Thomas wins bronze in 200m butterfly
- From the section Swimming
Great Britain's Alys Thomas takes bronze in the women's 200m butterfly final at the European Championships.
WATCH MORE:Gold for 'brilliant Brits' in 4x100m mixed relay
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired