European Championships 2018: Georgia Davies into 100m backstroke semi-finals

Davies won her first individual European title in the 50m backstroke on Sunday

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

Britain's Georgia Davies reached the semi-finals of the 100m backstroke less than 24 hours after being crowned European champion in the 50m event.

After winning gold on Sunday for her first individual title, Davies set the fourth-fastest time in the 100m heats.

Team-mate Kathleen Dawson will also race in Monday evening's semi-finals.

James Guy and Duncan Scott progressed from the 200m freestyle heats on Monday after winning 4x200m freestyle relay gold in Glasgow on Sunday.

They qualified for the 200m freestyle semi-finals with the third and 11th-fastest times respectively.

World champion Ben Proud set the second-fastest time in the 50m butterfly heats to sail through to the semi-finals, while Molly Renshaw and Chloe Tutton progressed in the women's 200m breaststroke.

European record holders Great Britain are into the mixed 4x100m medley relay final, setting the fourth-fastest time in qualifying behind the Netherlands, Germany and Russia.

Meanwhile, Britain's James Heatly and Robyn Birch finished fourth in the mixed team diving final and were six points away from claiming a bronze medal.

Oleg Kolodiy and Sofiia Lyskun won gold in the event for Ukraine.