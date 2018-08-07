BBC Sport - Adam Peaty sets European Championships record in 50m breaststroke
Peaty sets Championships 50m breaststroke record
- From the section Swimming
Adam Peaty sets a European Championships record of 26.50 secs as he qualifies for the semi-finals of the men's 50m breaststroke alongside Great Britain team-mate Ross Murdoch.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: Gold for 'brilliant Brits' in 4x100m mixed relay
Available to UK users only
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired