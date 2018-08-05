BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Gold for GB's Georgia Davies in 50m backstroke
'Third time lucky' - Davies' delighted to win Euro gold
- From the section Swimming
Great Britain's Georgia Davies finally makes it gold in the European 50m backstroke after winning silver and bronze medals at previous championships.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: Scott powers to 100m freestyle silver
Available to UK users only
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired