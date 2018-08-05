BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's Duncan Scott powers through to take 100m freestyle silver
Scott powers to 100m freestyle silver
- From the section Swimming
GB's Duncan Scott powers through the second 50m to claim a superb silver medal behind Italian teenager Alessandro Miressi in the men's 100m freestyle at the European Championships in Glasgow.
