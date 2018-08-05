European Championships: Ferguson misses out on 100m backstroke final

Conor Ferguson narrowly missed out on a 100m backstroke final place

Conor Ferguson was among a trio of Irish swimmers who failed to progress beyond Sunday's semi-finals at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Northern Ireland man Ferguson clocked 54.38 as he finished fifth in the 100m backstroke, leaving him ninth overall and first reserve for the final.

Saturday's 50m backstroke bronze medallist Shane Ryan was seventh in his 100m backstroke semi-final in 54.79.

Longford's Darragh Greene was sixth in his 200m breaststroke semi in 2:11.36.

Ferguson had finished third in his heat on Sunday morning in 54.61 to progress as the ninth fastest swimmer for the semi-finals.

Ryan's time of 54.67 left him 12th fastest.

Greene only missed out in the place in the 100m breaststroke final in Glasgow following a swim off after becoming the first Irishman to break 60 seconds for the event.

His time of 2:11.22 left him as the seventh fastest of the semi-finalists but he was unable to clinch a place in the final later in the day.

Ferguson had missed out on a place in the 50m backstroke final by 0.03 seconds.

American-born Ryan holds the Irish record with a 53.85 clocking from 2016.

Meanwhile in cycling, Mark Downey was ninth out of 18 competitors in the points race.