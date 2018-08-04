BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB swim team storm back to clinch mixed relay bronze
GB storm back to win mixed relay bronze
Swimming
A storming last leg from Freya Anderson clinches bronze for the Great Britain swim team in the 4x200m freestyle mixed relay at the European Championships in Glasgow.
Germany won gold and Russia claimed silver.
European Championships 2018
