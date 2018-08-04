European Championships 2018: Ireland's Ryan secures European bronze

Silver medallist Robert-Andrei Glinta of Romania, winner Kliment Kolesnikov and third-placed Shane Ryan

Irish Olympian Shane Ryan secured a superb bronze medal in Saturday's 50m backstroke final at the European Championships in Glasgow.

United States-born Ryan, 24, clocked 24.64 seconds in a race won by Kliment Kolesnikov in a world record time.

The Russian's 24.00 seconds shaved 0.04secs off the previous mark held by Britain's Liam Tancock.

Ryan's father is from Laois and he declared for Ireland before the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Fellow Irishman Brendan Hyland broke his own 200m butterfly national record to finish fifth in his semi-final.

Hyland, 23, faded over the last length but touched the wall in one minute 57.28 for a 10th-place finish, narrowly missing out on the final.

Sligo's Mona McSharry finished eighth in her 100m breaststroke semi-final in 1.08.30.

Bangor's Jordan Sloan and Robbie Powell of Athlone were unable to progress from their 100m freestyle heats.

Sloan finished seventh in heat six in a time of 50.34, while Powell tied for fourth place in the fourth heat, but his time of 50.71 was not enough to progress to the semi-finals.