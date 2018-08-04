BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's Georgia Davies sets European record in 50m backstroke heats
GB's Davies sets European record in heats
- From the section Swimming
Great Britain's Georgia Davies breaks the British and European record in the women's 50m backstroke heats with a time of 27.21 seconds at the European Championships.
