European Championships 2018: Georgia Davies sets new European record
-
- From the section Swimming
|2018 European Championships on the BBC
|Host cities: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August
|Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
Britain's Georgia Davies set a new European record in the heats of the women's 50m backstroke in Glasgow.
The 27-year-old, who won Commonwealth Games bronze in April, touched the wall in a new record time of 27.21 seconds.
The Welsh swimmer - a two-time European medallist in the event - will compete in the semi-finals later on Saturday.
"That's crazy," Davies told BBC Sport. "I wanted to do a strong heat as the field is quite strong, but I didn't expect a personal best."
Meanwhile, British cyclist Katie Archibald will race for her second gold medal in two days after reaching the women's individual pursuit final.
Scot Archibald will face Germany's Lisa Brennauer in Saturday's final at 19:42 BST, having won team pursuit gold on Friday.
- Watch live BBC Sport coverage
- Day-to-day guide and BBC coverage times
- Miley wins bronze; Peaty powers into final
- Trott, Archibald, Barker & Evans win gold
GB target gold in rowing, cycling and swimming - day three's key events
Gold medals: 21 in rowing, gymnastics, cycling, synchronised swimming and swimming
- From 11:15 BST - Great Britain in the men's and women's quadruple sculls final, women's and men's eight, women's pair and women's four
- 15:54 -Elinor Barker goes for her second gold in the women's points race
- 17:13 - Olympic champion Adam Peaty and James Wilby in the men's 100m breaststroke final
- 19:42 - Katie Archibald goes for her second gold medal in the women's individual pursuit
Network coverage: 09:00-13:15, BBC Two; 13:15-18:40, BBC One; 19:00-21:00, BBC Two
Further coverage: 08:45-13:00 & 17:30-21:00, swimming and track cycling, BBC Red Button & 09:00-21:00, uninterrupted coverage, Connected TV and online.