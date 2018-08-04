BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Adam Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke world record to win gold
Peaty breaks world record to win 100m gold
Great Britain's Adam Peaty breaks the world record to win European Championships gold in the 100m breaststroke in a time of 57.00 seconds, 0.13 seconds quicker than his previous best.
