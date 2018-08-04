BBC Sport - European Games 2018: Russia qualify for synchronised duet final with stunning mermaid routine
Russia's mermaid synchro routine wows judges
- From the section Swimming
Russia qualify for the final of the duet free synchronised swimming at the European Championships in Glasgow with a stunning mermaid routine.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: GB's Davies sets European record in heats
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired