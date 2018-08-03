BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Hannah Miley will 'have a think' about future
Miley will 'have a think' about future
- From the section Swimming
European Championships 400m individual medley bronze medallist Hannah Miley says she will consider whether to prolong her international swimming career.
READ MORE: Miley wins European IM bronze medal
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired