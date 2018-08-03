Ferguson ninth in European 50m backstroke as Ryan reaches final

Conor Ferguson will join Shane Ryan in the 50m backstroke semi-finals on Friday evening

Conor Ferguson missed out on the European 50m backstroke final by 0.03 seconds despite improving on his morning heat time in the semi-finals.

Ferguson's Ireland team-mate Shane Ryan was fourth fastest qualifier for Saturday's final after producing a slower semi-final than his heat.

Ryan's time of 24.57 was 0.25 down on his new Irish record which had left him fastest of the heat qualifiers.

Ferguson, 18, improved his Irish junior record to 24.99 as he finished ninth.

The Northern Ireland man's semi-final time was 0.09 faster than his personal best morning swim in Glasgow.

American-born Ryan, 24, smashed his own Irish national record by 0.40 in the morning heats as he clocked 24.32.

Three of the semi-finalists went faster than Ryan's morning swim in the semi-finals.

Romania's Robert-Andrei Glinta led the qualifiers with a time of 24.12 - only 0.08 slower than the world record set by Britain's Liam Tancock in 2009.

Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov qualified second fastest with a 24.25 clocking with his compatriot Vladimir Morozov third quickest in 24.29.

Shane Ryan clocked a new Irish record of 24.32 seconds in the 50m backstroke heats

Ferguson has won World and European medals during a superb junior career and also reached the 50m and 100m backstroke finals at this year's Commonwealth Games when representing Northern Ireland.

Ryan, who was a 100m backstroke semi-finalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will also race in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke in Glasgow.

Darragh Greene missed out on a place in Saturday's 100m breaststroke final despite becoming the first Irishman to duck under 60 seconds in the event.

Longford man Greene clocked 59.92 seconds which left him equal eighth fastest with Russia's Kirill Prigoda.

Greene's time cut 0.28 off the Irish record he set in the morning, which had been 0.01 faster than his existing national mark set in April.

Pridoga secured the final spot following a swim-off in which Greene swam 1.00.44.

Also in Friday morning's session, Ryan helped Ireland set a new national 4x100m freestyle relay record of 3.17.55 but the time didn't prove enough to clinch a place in the finals as they finished 10th overall.

Ryan was joined in the Ireland quartet by Bangor duo Jordan Sloan and David Thompson plus Athlone man Robert Powell.

Britain also missed out in a place in the relay final.