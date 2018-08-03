BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Hannah Miley wins women's 400m individual medley bronze
Miley wins women's 400m medley bronze
- From the section Swimming
Hannah Miley takes Great Britain's second medal of the European Championships after winning bronze in the women's 400m individual medley.
European Championships 2018
