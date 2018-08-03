BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Hannah Miley wins women's 400m individual medley bronze

Miley wins women's 400m medley bronze

Hannah Miley takes Great Britain's second medal of the European Championships after winning bronze in the women's 400m individual medley.

