European Championships 2018: Hannah Miley wins 400m IM bronze in Glasgow

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

GB's Hannah Miley produced a strong finish to win bronze in the women's 400m individual medley at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 28-year-old Scot was down on the leaders until the breaststroke leg when she moved into medal contention to the delight of her home crowd.

Fantine Lesaffre from France took gold, Italy's Ilaria Cusinato won silver and Briton Aimee Willmott was fourth.

Britain's Adam Peaty and James Wilby reached the 100m breaststroke final.

Miley told BBC Sport: "It was really hot in the pool, very hot for Glasgow. But it's a great atmosphere to be part of.

"To come away with a medal is really, really nice."