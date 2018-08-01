BBC Sport - Adam Peaty: 'I'm obsessed with being the best'
Peaty 'obsessed with being the best'
- From the section Swimming
Olympic champion Adam Peaty tells BBC Sport that he is "obsessed with being the best" after his "failure" of finishing second at the Commonwealth Games.
READ MORE: European Championships - day-by-day guide & how to follow
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired