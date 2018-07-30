European Championships 2018: British team 'looking very good', says swimmer Scott

Duncan Scott won six Commonwealth Games medals earlier this year

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Duncan Scott believes Great Britain can target medals in almost every swimming event at next month's European Championships in Glasgow.

The swimming element of the multi-sport championships will take place at Tollcross from Friday.

Scott, 21, won six medals for Scotland during April's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - one gold, one silver and four bronze.

"The British team in general is looking very, very good," said Scott.

"Just about every event we're going to have medal hopes and be cheering on at the sidelines trying to get a medal out of every event."

Scott won the 100m freestyle in Australia and finished second in the 200m medley and third in the 200m freestyle and 200m butterfly. He was also part of Scotland's bronze-winning 4x200m freestyle team.

Tollcross hosted swimming during the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, when Scott helped towards Scotland's 4x200m freestyle silver medal.

"It's only good memories for me," he said of 2014. "To be a part of that team and pick up a silver medal, a home crowd, yeah it was amazing. It really helped me progress as a young swimmer."

Fellow Scot Mark Szaranek was disappointed to miss out on Glasgow 2014 but has since won silver and bronze at the Gold Coast Games.

"Although I was a junior at the time, I was right on that verge of becoming a senior swimmer and I really wanted to break through on to that team," said Szaranek, 22. "Having to sit at home and watch that whilst the rest of Team Scotland are competing, it was pretty difficult.

Szaranek will compete in the 200m individual medley and 400m IM in Glasgow

"Just last year I got my first taste of major international competition. I was at the World Championships in Budapest and that was great and then obviously I got to make up for missing the Commonwealth Games in 2014 earlier this year when I went to the Gold Coast.

"And luckily I came away with a couple of medals there and now I want to complete the process of making up for Glasgow 2014.

"Most of the European nations are really strong. The Hungarians have some great [individual medley] swimmers and that's the event I'm swimming so they're really a nation to watch out for.

"All these other European countries will be circling our name, I would say, as the favourites going into the meet and that's the way it should be with us competing at home."