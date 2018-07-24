BBC Sport - Ryan Lochte 'devastated' by 14-month swimming ban for doping violation

Lochte 'devastated' by 14-month swimming ban

Twelve-time Olympic medallist Ryan Lochte says he is "devastated" by his 14-month ban for a doping violation.

The 33-year-old American has been sanctioned by the US Anti-doping Agency (Usada) for having an intravenous infusion.

