Mare Nostrum: Olympic champion Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke in France

Britain's Adam Peaty
Adam Peaty is undefeated in four years in the 100m breaststroke and holds the 11 fastest times in the discipline

Olympic champion Adam Peaty continued his dominance in the 100m breaststroke by winning at the Mare Nostrum meeting in France.

The 23-year-old Briton took the victory in 59.31 seconds, ahead of Japan's Yasuhiro Koseki.

Chloe Golding claimed bronze for Britain in the 200m breaststroke in two minutes 11.41 seconds in Canet.

Aimee Willmott and Hannah Miley finished fifth and sixth in the 200m individual medley.

Lucy Hope was fourth in the 50m backstroke in a time of 28.57 seconds.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired