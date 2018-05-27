Duncan Scott turns focus on European success in Glasgow

Scott won the 50m butterfly at Tollcross on Sunday

Commonwealth champion Duncan Scott is fully concentrated on European Championships success and has come down from "cloud nine" following his record-breaking feats at the Gold Coast Games.

The 21-year-old became Scotland most decorated athlete at a single Commonwealth Games, with six medals.

Scott is now preparing for the Europeans held in August in Glasgow.

"It took me a bit of time, but now I'm well and truly into European focus", Scott told BBC Scotland.

"We were quite fortunate to have a bit of time off, so I could stand on cloud nine for a little bit longer.

"When we came back, I was still loving it, and loving the fact that the Commonwealth Games were so good.

"But when you go away in a village environment, the Olympic Games and stuff and you come back, you experience a sort of village blues.

"You need to wash your own clothes, you need to do your own things.

"Afterwards you get a bit of downtime. I had a sit down with my coach Steve Tigg a couple weeks ago discussing things for Europeans so I'm fully set and ready to go.

Scott was competing in the Glasgow International Swim Meet over the weekend, winning gold in the 50m butterfly, and he is looking forward to raucous Scottish support at Tollcross pool in August.

"I only see it as a good thing coming into a home crowd," he said.

"I don't know how many Australians were cheering on us out there so I think here we're definitely going to have the backing from a few of the spectators which is always a positive.

"I'm looking forward to it, it's always great racing in Glasgow."