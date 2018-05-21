BBC Sport - Siobhan-Marie O'Connor: Commonwealth Games gold medallist on dealing with bowel condition

'I never wanted bowel condition to be an excuse'

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor tells BBC Points West how she deals with having a chronic bowel condition.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis six years ago, a condition that undermines the immune system, leading to weight loss and vision problems.

She won silver in the 200m medley at the 2016 Olympic Games and will compete at this summer's European Championships.

