BBC Sport - Siobhan-Marie O'Connor: Commonwealth Games gold medallist on dealing with bowel condition
'I never wanted bowel condition to be an excuse'
- From the section Swimming
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor tells BBC Points West how she deals with having a chronic bowel condition.
The 22-year-old was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis six years ago, a condition that undermines the immune system, leading to weight loss and vision problems.
She won silver in the 200m medley at the 2016 Olympic Games and will compete at this summer's European Championships.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired