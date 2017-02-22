BBC Sport - Mel Marshall: Adam Peaty's coach revels in new role with British Swimming
Marshall revelling in elite environment
- From the section Swimming
New National Lead Centre Coach at Loughborough Mel Marshall tells BBC East Midlands Today she is happy to avoid the limelight as she looks to help drive British Swimming towards Tokyo 2020.
