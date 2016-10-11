BBC Points West joins Olympic silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor as she returns to meet her former coaches Lynne Bartlett and Thelia Beament, who have been running swimming classes at Keynsham Swimming Club for over 20 years.

"This is where I really fell in love with swimming and it all started," O'Connor said. "The coaching I had at Keynsham enabled me to get quick enough to move into a regional programme.

"With the right support and amazing coaches who give up all their time, like Lynne and Thea, it's definitely possible. It couldn't happen without people like them."