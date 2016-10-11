BBC Sport - Siobhan-Marie O'Connor: Rio 2016 silver medallist returns to visit former coaches

O'Connor reunited with former coaches

BBC Points West joins Olympic silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor as she returns to meet her former coaches Lynne Bartlett and Thelia Beament, who have been running swimming classes at Keynsham Swimming Club for over 20 years.

"This is where I really fell in love with swimming and it all started," O'Connor said. "The coaching I had at Keynsham enabled me to get quick enough to move into a regional programme.

"With the right support and amazing coaches who give up all their time, like Lynne and Thea, it's definitely possible. It couldn't happen without people like them."

Top videos

Video

O'Connor reunited with former coaches

Video

Why has the Crucible banned football shirts?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'Major contender' Ding storms through - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Try of the Week: Barba's stunner for St Helens

Video

Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

England entitled to drop me if I don't score runs - Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Semi-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Spurs fans watched FA Cup semi-final defeat

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired