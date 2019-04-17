Candice Brown's top tips for marathon running

Queen of the kitchen Candice Brown is best known as being the seventh series champion of the Great British Bake Off, a newspaper columnist and author. As an ambassador for Alzheimer's Research, she is undertaking her biggest challenge yet. A self-professed hater of running, Candice is preparing to join the 40,000 participants running the London Marathon on April 28th 2019.

Candice gave Super Movers an insight into her preparations and top marathon training tips.

1. Running

Actual running is a very important part of training to run a marathon but it doesn't help that Candice doesn't actually like running. For her, any kind of distraction is brilliant and has helped her through her winter training.

Candice doesn't like to train to tunes. Instead, she prefers a good podcast or audiobook.

"I'm running four times a week max at the moment and building up the distances. I don't love listening to music when I run. I prefer listening to audiobooks and podcasts. I much prefer that to music."

2. Warm up and cool down

As a former PE Teacher, Candice knows how important is it is to do a proper warm-up and cool down. Her warm-up is a combination of cardio to increase blood flow to the muscles and stretching to get the muscles ready to work.

"What I tend to do is run maybe 1km then a really good stretch. Normally half way through my run I'll stop and stretch again and then after I finish I really, really take time to stretch out. Especially my lower back, my quads and my calves. I'm trying to use a foam roller to really, really get in there."

3. Nutrition

You might imagine that nutrition would come easily to the queen of the kitchen, but, Candice is finding it hard to find the time and space to get enough food in while training.

"Eating is causing the most hassle because of the time it takes.

You need to make sure you're getting enough good food in. And, being busy it's actually hard to make time to eat enough to sustain a long run. I'm having to be really, really conscious about eating. I'm much more of a grazer. If I'm going out running for and hour and a half, two hours, I need to make sure I have enough fuel on board and that's a very different concept for me.

What I've found actually quite helpful are the glucose gel sachets. I've been running with them on the longer runs and that seems to help."

Here are some good recipes for marathon runners.

4. Mindset - head over legs

Getting your head in gear is one of the most important things when you're training to run a marathon. For Candice, her motivation is simple: "I'm never one to turn down a challenge, I pretty much hate running. I'm not enjoying the training. But the reason that I'm doing it is to raise money for Alzheimer's Research and Dementia UK.

It's a cause very close to my heart, my granddad had Alzheimer's. If there is something that will help raise funds and awareness then that is what I want to do. This is my be all and end all reason. I want to raise funds for a disease that is absolutely heart-breaking and that affects 850,000 people in the UK."

5. Surprises

Training for the marathon is more than just racking up miles on the road. The physical challenge is a given. But, there's a personal journey that is entirely unique when taking on a feat of this sort. You have to be prepared to learn a lot about yourself as you go.

"The noises I make when I run, they've really taken me by surprise and to anyone that's heard them, it's probably taken them by surprise. It's not nice. Not ladylike. Not attractive.

And, my ankles have caught me off guard. They're something I have never had any problem with and they have given me the most issues. I've gone and got new trainers and I've had to resort to supports and strapping them both up.

I am learning things about myself doing this though. Like, last week in the cold and the dark I went out and I ran the quickest 5km I've run since school and I was like 'Yes!' I haven't run that fast since I was in school. It's really nice to know I can do it. So, I am taking good feelings from it too."

6. Support system

It takes more than one pair of legs to get around the 26.2 mile course. Candice's friends and family and everyone that goes down to support are all going to play a vital part on the day.

"Knowing where my friends and family are going to be positioned is definitely going to help get me round.

Friends and family have been great and the locals at my new pub have been very supportive too….

There will probably be a lot of tears most of the way round but I know that having my friends and family there will mean the world to me."

7. Food at the finish line

And of course, you've got to think hard about your post-marathon celebration. What is waiting for Candice is likely to be less cakey than you might imagine…

"I've thought about this A LOT… but at the end, I want chicken nuggets. It's my guilty pleasure, and I'm not even feeling guilty about it. And a massive milkshake. And, probably in the evening a nice glass of wine."

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?