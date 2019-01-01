Sara Cox's five top tips to keep fit

With a new television show, the publication of her first book and a show on BBC Radio 2, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Sara Cox doesn't have much time left in the day for working out. However, keeping active is a priority for her and her family. Sara told Super Movers her top tips for getting moving as a family.

1. How important is it for you to keep fit as a mum?

"I think it's really important. We've become those sort of parents who want to go for a big walk at the weekend, and the kids are like 'Oh gosh, really?' because they'd rather play on games but we drag them out and take the dogs for a good old walk on the Heath.

I've always been really active, I sort of paused in my twenties, when my main activity was joining expensive gyms in London and not going to them and then just going out all of the time, but that's kind of what you've got to do in your twenties so that's fine.

But certainly after the kids, it was a really nice time to get some 'me' time. I would get to the gym for an hour and do a body combat class or to do a body pump class. When my career wasn't going as well I was really good at body combat because I probably had a lot of anger so I was really good at sort of street-fighting my frustrations, so I'd really recommend that. For anybody that has a stressful job I think body combat is a great class to seek out at your local gym".

2. How do you like to exercise?

"To be honest, I'm not a member of a gym anymore because I go online - there are thousands of free classes so if you can't afford a gym membership and you don't want to be exercising in public then all you need to do is search on your video provider. There are loads of 20-30 minute classes where you don't need any equipment - you just need you and that's what I do now. I go to a gym for the odd class, but it's quite rare now.

I will exercise for 20 minutes most days - and that for me, mental health-wise, is really important. I'm not doing it necessarily for a flat tummy; it's so that I don't shout at my children and so that I feel energised and I feel cheerful thanks to all the endorphins pumping. It's also nice to feel strong as well 'cause I am quite dramatic and I like to think that if a wagon tipped up I could lift it with my power or run my children to safety."

3. How do you fit exercise into your routine?

"I cycle into Radio 2 every day and cycle home as well. But confession; if it's raining then I don't, I get the tube or I'll get a taxi but on the whole I'll cycle in and cycle out. I've got a little foldaway bicycle which I really recommend, so on the days you want to just cycle into work and then get the bus back - you can. I think that's a brilliant way to start and then that just becomes part of your routine. You also arrive at work or arrive at home in the evening feeling really good because you've exercised."

4. Why do you think it's important to motivate the kids to stay active?

"I think it's important for them to burn off some energy and also I think it's great for their self-esteem. My daughter's part of a netball team and if she's anything like me, she might not be particularly skilled but she'll be enthusiastic. I mean I was in every team but I was definitely the worst member in every one; I never scored a rounder, I was always the worst position in netball, but I always turned up and I always loved it. You can make friends and get that feeling of working together when it goes well, and also cope with the disappointment of when you play badly, which sometimes happens and they're gutted but it makes them try harder next time so I think it's all important lessons for life."

5. Any tips for other parents?

"I need some tips if anyone can help me! I think it's tough. I never finish a workout or get back from the park and think 'I'm gutted I did that'. You always feel better afterwards so that's what I always try and remember even if I'm dragging the kids out and they're pulling a face. I'll occasionally bribe them that we're going to stop off and get a magazine - but once they're out they always really enjoy it.

It's just getting yourself off the couch but I get it - when you're knackered. At the weekend, I'd quite like to drink tea and read all the Sunday supplements but I know that it's good to get out and have a game of catch. We do quite a bit of that when we're on holiday, when we're somewhere warm because if you don't want the kids to be on screens, you have got to provide an alternative - you can't just be like 'no screens' go and entertain yourselves. They'll go off and do a bit of art and a bit of drawing, or we'll all watch a movie together but actually you've got to get off your bottom and join in sometimes, and you'll find out that you feel quite good when you do that. You feel like you've got some parenting points so you can get back on the couch then."

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?