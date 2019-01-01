How does physical activity in class improve a child's learning?

During the Super Movers Super-Size Experiment, where primary pupils were tested on their learning capabilities, 77% of schools saw an improvement in brain speed after exercise.

Super Movers, a partnership between the BBC and the Premier League, aims to get primary school children up and moving in class with their Brain Booster and Just for Fun videos.

To understand just how effective this can be on a child's classroom performance they launched the Super-Size Experiment. Schools from all over the country took part, resulting in over a thousand students being tested with memory and brain speed puzzles.

At each school a class would take the test, before being split into two groups. One group continued solving maths problems at their desks, while the other group had a physical activity session which included moving along to Super Movers videos. Both groups then completed a second test and any differences, along with plenty of other factors, were noted.

The results are clear, 77% of schools saw an improvement in the brain speed of pupils in the group taking part in sessions including exercise and activity. This improvement was up to 19% higher than their previous scores.

The experiment also found that exercise clearly improved the mood of both boys and girls, while those who continued to do traditional, seated maths saw a decrease in mood. In boys this improvement in mood resulted in better brain speed and memory.

In Operation Ouch's broadcast of one of the experiments, Dr Chris and Dr Xand explained it best:

"Exercise boosts your learning abilities, because when you're active your heart pumps faster and faster. This sends more blood to you brain.

"Blood is packed with useful nutrients and oxygen molecules, so more blood means more molecules to help you think quicker!"

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?