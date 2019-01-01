Quiz: Find a workout to suit your energy levels today

The type of workout you feel like doing can depend on a whole host of lifestyle factors which will have affected your energy levels in the last 24 hours. Don't let feeling sluggish or bored of your current routine put you off though - there's always a workout to suit how you feel. Take this quiz to help inspire an activity that feels right for you right now!

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?