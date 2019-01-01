Super Movers Privacy Notice

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information.

It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

You can find additional information here. Find out more about information and privacy.

The BBC will collect and process the personal information that you have provided to us by subscribing to our mailing list. If you are a teacher, we will process the following information your name, work email address, school name and address, and information relating to your teaching experience and area of work including key stage. For anyone else, we will collect your name and email address.

The BBC is the 'data controller' of this information. This means that the BBC decides what your personal information is used for and the ways in which it is processed. The personal information that you provide will be processed for the purposes contacting you about the Super Movers campaign, including a newsletter and any appropriate resources related to the Campaign. We will also contact you about other educational campaigns, but only if you have asked us to do so.

We rely on your consent to process your personal information and to send messages to you. You may withdraw your consent at any time by contacting datarequests@education.co.uk or by selecting the unsubscribe option on one of the emails that you receive. The request will be directed to and managed by a third party, the Education Company, on behalf of the BBC. Please see below for further information.

The BBC will retain your information until 6 months after the end date of the Super Movers campaign. If you have subscribed to receive information about other campaigns, we will retain your information to contact you about those campaigns.

When you sign up to Super Movers you will be redirected to a page hosted by a third party, the Education Company. The Education Company manage the Super Mover's mailing list and send messages to subscribers on our behalf. The BBC will also share your information with a third party to distribute materials relating to the campaign.

If you have any questions about how the BBC handles your personal information, or you wish to find out about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy. You will also be able to find out more information about how the BBC processes your information and how you can contact the BBC's Data Protection Officer. Where there is inconsistency between those documents and this notice, this notice shall prevail.

If you raise a concern with the BBC about the way it has handled your personal information, you are entitled to lodge a concern with a supervisory authority. In the UK, the supervisory authority is the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).