Five ways to work out at home

Don't have the money for a gym membership? Maybe you're tired of wiping other people's sweat off equipment gym. Well you don't need a treadmill to raise your heart-rate and dumbbells aren't the only weights to help strengthen your muscles. In fact, there's most likely objects in every room in your home to help get you moving and give your muscles a workout. Here's a guide to get you started so you can go hard and go home.

1. Kitchen

Two 1 litre bottles of water or juice will function as two 1 kilogram dumbbells. So, while you're waiting for your microwave to ping, or the kettle to boil, raid the fridge and use your new weights for everything from bicep curls to shoulder presses.

2. Living room

How about between episodes or during advert breaks, you and the family or your housemates get up and moving to Super Movers in your living room? Check out the 'Just for fun' section for lots of movement based routines like this dance-along with Jamelia. They're quick, easy to follow and fun, so much so that you'll hardly even notice that you've given yourself a great cardiovascular boost in the midst of your box-set binge!

3. Dining room

If you thought chairs were only good for being sedentary - think again! These handy props can serve as great home-gym equipment. Sit down on the edge of a sturdy chair and do some tricep dips. Alternatively place both palms on the seat of your chair, walk your feet back to a plank position and bend your elbows and lower body towards the seat; pause, then push back up and you have yourself an incline push-up. There are plenty of other chair based exercises you can do before sitting down for a well-earned dinner.

4. Bedroom

Namastay in bed! If this is your thought process as soon as you hit the snooze button in the morning, some easy mattress yoga could well be your answer. Try these postures to help ease your mind and body into the day whilst improving your flexibility and increasing your energy.

5. Hall

Your house or apartment block most likely comes with its very own in-built stair machine in the form of a staircase. Why not take advantage and spend ten minutes a day walking, jogging or running up and down? You'll build strength in your lower body while increasing your heart rate - a big step in the right direction to the NHS recommended physical activity guidelines.

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?