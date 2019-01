Quiz: Could exercise help you sleep better?

Research shows that undertaking physical activity can boost both sleep quality and duration. As little as 10 minutes of exercise, which raises your heart-rate, can dramatically improve the quality of your sleep -especially when done at the right time of day and on a regular basis.

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?