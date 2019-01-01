Five unusual ways to get active this winter

It's a month in to the year and your patience is already wearing thin. It's cold, dark and miserable when you leave work and the gym is ridiculously packed full of people trying to stick to their resolutions.

Fear not; try these activities to help you shift the winter chill without stepping foot in the gym.

1. Indoor ski slopes

Speaking of cold weather, whether you're a ski slope pro or maybe you've never hit a slope in your life; going to one of the UK's indoor skiing centres is a great way to learn or improve your skills.

Many of the centres offer good value lessons and it's a fun way to improve your balance, work your core and strengthen your lower body muscles.

So what are you waiting for? Get involved!

2. Climbing

Meet one of the four new sports being introduced at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Climbing has become something of a new favourite activity in the UK as it's a good all-round exercise and a good bit of fun as you try to reach the top of the wall as quickly as possible. Unlike climbing trees, you're harnessed. If you want bragging rights, try reaching a higher point than your mates.

3. Yoga

Do you know your Downward Dog from your Warrior 1? Whether you're looking to stretch out your muscles, have a heart-raising workout or relax your mind, rolling out your yoga mat will reap a long list of mind and body benefits.

If you're looking to increase flexibility you might want to try Hatha Yoga, if you fancy an active challenge try Ashtanga Vinyasa, and for those with an injury, you may find Iyengar Yoga helps by strengthening muscles.

You don't need to be a yogi to start, or even remotely flexible. A good yoga teacher will support you through the poses at your own pace. Namaste!

4. Trampolining

Who doesn't love jumping around with no cares? Trampolining is also really good cardio exercise, tones muscle and increases flexibility. There are a lot of trampoline parks dotted across the UK that you can visit. There are also plenty of options available for your back garden (perfect for when warmer months arrive!).

A kids' favourite but why should they have all the fun?

5. Super Movers

Media playback is not supported on this device Join John Barnes and Mighty Red in The Anfield Rap

Maybe you just want to get fit in the comfort of your own home? Well, Super Movers videos allow you do just that with free interactive videos. Check out the 'Just for fun' section, which is a great way to get the whole family involved and moving to videos like the new 'Anfield Rap' with former players John Barnes and John Aldridge.

You could even set a habit to do a Doctor Who Super Movers routine during television advert breaks, or once an evening.

A quick burst of physical activity not only improves family fitness levels, but also mood and behaviour - a great way to keep a happy household in the wintry weather.

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning.

Why not have a go?