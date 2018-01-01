Five ways to keep children active during autumn half term

What have you got planned to keep children entertained over the autumn half term? As many of children's go-to hobbies focus around sedentary activities, here's some inspiration to get the whole family active and feeling autumnal!

1. Pumpkin picking

Ever been to a pumpkin patch? Picking your own pumpkin from a local farm rather than the supermarket adds to the fun in the run-up to Halloween. It provides a great autumnal day out and plenty of walking. It will also serve as a workout for whichever adult is lifting the heavy pumpkins!

Don't stop there, when you get home why not turn some of your haul into a pumpkin pie?

2. Walking and cycling

Take advantage of the crisp but not yet freezing mornings to go for a walk or cycle. Challenge children to count how many autumn trees they find or to throw leaves up in the air and see how many they can catch - they may find it surprisingly difficult! How many different coloured leaves can they collect?

Warm up with a homemade autumnal drink when you get home - spiced hot chocolate anyone? Children can make use of the leaves they have collected by making a collage.

3. Get moving at home

If you're in need of a stay-at-home day, this doesn't mean children need to be sitting still. Give them a change from some of the more sedentary hobbies in favour of getting active in the comfort of their living room. There are plenty of Just for Fun routines to choose from.

A quick burst of physical activity provides a boost in mood and concentration - great for whatever the rest of the day holds. If children are missing being at school they can always try out one of the Brain Boosters and get learning something new or practising their times tables! Super Movers family dance-off anyone?

4. Gardening

Autumn can be a great time of year to spruce up the garden before the winter months. Why not set young hands to work on gathering up some of the autumn leaves?

They could also tidy up and clean unused pots and seed trays, ready for spring - they can then make a note of what they would like to plant in the springtime.

5. Acting out a favourite book

If the weather stops you getting outside, it can be hard for children to reach the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity per day. So how about other ways to keep you moving indoors? Ask children to pick their favourite book and to act it out for the whole family. Rehearsals will be needed before the final performance!

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?