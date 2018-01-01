Seven old school active games you'll want to revive for the holiday

Back in the days before computer games and twenty four hour streaming video, children had to make their own entertainment. In Victorian England, most children played in the street or in the fields and woods. Back then, not many families had gardens big enough to play in, and there were no children's playgrounds. Most children found room to play in the streets, and you'll need a fair bit of space to re-create some of these old favourites.

We can learn a great deal from these early days of active fun, and many of these games were played for generations and passed down by word of mouth. The name and rules of the game 'Tick' first entering the written record in the early seventeenth century, and in all probability, children have always played these games.

Why not keep the tradition going and make sure you stay active during the holiday?

1. The catching game

There are as many different names for catching games as there are places to live in the country! Called 'tag', 'tig', 'tick', 'catch', or simply 'it' to name but a few, the rules of the game are simple. One player is the chaser and runs after and attempts to touch or 'tag' one of the other players, who then become the chaser themselves. In some variations there is a 'home' or 'base' where the runners are safe.

2. British Bulldog

This game is also known as 'Red Rover', 'Rovers', 'Jailbreak' and "Bullrush'. It can be played almost anywhere there is space to run around. One player is the 'Bulldog' who stands in the middle of the playing area. The other players run from one end of the area to the other, past the 'Bulldog' who attempts to 'tag' them. Once 'tagged', players also become 'Bulldogs'. The winner is the last player left who avoids being turned into a 'Bulldog'.

3. What's the time Mr Wolf?

This game is played in many different countries with slightly different names, and variations of the rules. It's great for developing quick reactions, and a fun way to learn telling time. In the basic game, one person is the 'Wolf' who stands at one end of the playing area, facing away from the players who stand in a line at the other end. The players chant "What's the time Mr Wolf?" and the 'Wolf' chooses a time and replies "It's 3 o'clock!". The players then take three steps towards the Wolf. This continues until at some point the 'Wolf' replies "It's dinner time!" and turns to chase the players. Whoever the 'Wolf' catches is the 'Wolf' for the next round.

4. Night time games

Fox and Hounds and Jack, Jack, Show the Light

Played in the dark: the chasing 'Hounds' shout out and the 'Fox' has to whistle or call back to give them a clue where he is. In Jack, Jack Show the Light, one player had a lantern or a candle (you could use a torch), and has to show it when the other players called out. Then he or she must dodge or hide before they are caught!

5. Stuck in the mud

This is a great game for a larger group. One player is 'it' and has to chase around and 'tag' the other players. When a player is 'tagged' they become 'stuck' and have to stand still with their arms wide and their legs apart. The only way to free a stuck player is for another to crawl between their legs without being 'tagged'. The game ends when all players are "stuck'.

6. Hide and seek

A simple game, one player hides their eyes and counts to 100 while the other players hide. The 'seeker' them tries to find each of the hiding players. To make this game more active, try playing a version with a 'home base'. Players have to try to run to the base without being seen (or heard!) by the 'seeker'. This old favourite possibly dates back to ancient Greece as a similar game named 'apodidraskinda' was described by the second century writer Julius Pollux.

7. Prisoners Base

Some games are so old that they were mentioned by Shakespeare and his contemporaries. Prisoners Base is played by two teams who each have a base. Each team forms a chain holding hands, with one player keeping a hand on the base. The end two players of each team break the chain and try to tag each other, bringing them back to their base if they succeed. The end pair of the chains keep breaking off and joining the 'tagging'. Prisoners can be released by 'tagging' them at the base.

