Quiz: Football Mascot Memory Challenge
- From the section Super Movers
Research has shown that as well as lifting your mood, getting active can improve your attention and help to boost your brain's performance. Now is your chance to put this to the test with the Super Movers Memory Boost Challenge!
Are you ready for the challenge? See how many of these Premier League football club mascots you can remember, then boost your brain with a Super Movers routine before you try round two, simple!
Round 1
1. Watch the video
Remember as many of the mascots and the order in which they appear as you can.
2. Take the test
Drag and drop the mascots into the order they appeared in the video. You've got 30 seconds. Good luck!
3. Boost your performance with this Super Movers routine
Maybe you know your grammar rules, and maybe you don't but either way this routine will boost your brain's abilities!
Tip: Remember this will only work if you give it your best effort!
Round 2
Now you've completed the Super Movers routine don't have a rest but get straight in to round two!
4. Watch the second video
Remember as many of the mascots and the order in which they appear as you can.
5. Take the second test
Same again, drag and drop the mascots into the order they appeared in the video. You've got 30 seconds. Good luck!
The result
Compare your results from rounds one and two. We predict that your performance will have improved in round two after you have boosted your abilities with the Super Movers routine. Were you faster? Did you score more?