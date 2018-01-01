Quiz: Find your perfect Teacher Talent Search video

Teachers! Are you enjoying the BBC Super Movers Brain Booster videos with your class? Are you watching the funky moves of CBBC Presenters and football club mascots and saying to yourself "I could do that"?

If so, perfect! You'd be a great fit for the Super Movers Teacher Talent Search. But what video should you record yourself performing to enter? Don't worry - because we have just the quiz to help you decide.

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?