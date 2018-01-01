Get active with Saturday Mash-Up's Jonny & Yasmin

This weekend sees the return of CBBC's Saturday Mash-Up! But what about something to get the whole family moving afterwards? Jonny Nelson and Yasmin Evans have the perfect recipe to get your weekend off to an active start from the comfort of your living room.

Level one

Who remembers Junior Senior's Move Your Feet?

Media playback is not supported on this device Yasmin and Jonny Easy Fun

Level two

Same song but harder routine - can you keep up? Or check out more Just for Fun routines.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jonny and Yasmin Super Fun

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?