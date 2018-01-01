Five ways to get active on National Fitness Day

Are you ready for National Fitness Day? It's a day to celebrate fitness and, remember, it can be fun! Below are some top tips to easily fit physical activity into your daily routine.

But first, how's your week shaping up so far? Take the test below to see.

1. Change your routine

If you feel you need to incorporate more movement into your day, the easiest way is by making small changes to your daily routine. Movement will then become a habit you don't even need to think about. Why not leave the car at home on certain days and walk when doing the school run or going to work? If this isn't feasible, park further away than usual or get off the bus one stop earlier!

2. Do short bursts

Even though you might feel like you don't have time for exercise after a long day, a quick burst is full of benefits for the body and mind. Have you ever regretted a workout afterwards? Get active from the comfort of your living room with these Just for Fun routines. Did you know Strictly's Susannah Constantine is also a Super Mover?

A just for fun challenge to get the whole family moving!

3. Cut down sedentary time

Time spent at work or at school can be the most sedentary part of the day. Again, small, regular changes can help. Add an hourly reminder to your calendar to get up and move around. Many small exercises can also be done in your workplace.

4. Review your hobbies

Do any of your hobbies include the chance to get moving? If not, think about ways to incorporate movement in unusual ways into the hobbies you do have. How often do you move once you are in front of the television? It's the perfect time to do some hamstring stretches or body twists!

5. Learn at the same time

Need to be kept entertained whilst you exercise? Why not listen to a podcast whilst in the gym? If you have children, have a go at one of these Brain Boosters so they can learn whilst getting active!

Join Bartley and Wolfie in a routine combining the 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 Times Tables!

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?