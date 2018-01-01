Super Movers Teacher Talent Search: Terms and Conditions

Welcome to Super Movers, an exciting new project brought to you by BBC Learning and the Premier League to get primary aged children active (the "Project").

In addition to the BBC's General "Terms of Use", which can be found here, these Project terms of use tell you who is eligible to participate in the Project and how those eligible people (mainly teachers, referred to sometimes as "you" within these terms) may do so. These terms of use sometimes refer to the BBC as "we, "us" or "our". The Project website and its content are usually referred to as the "Super Mover services".

You may only use the Super Movers services if you agree to these terms of use. If you do not agree, please do NOT use the Super Movers services. These terms of use limit the BBC's liability and disclaim warranties for the Super Mover services as permitted by law. These terms of use also explain how your contributions to the Super Movers services will be used by the BBC. Please read these sections of the terms of use carefully.

1. WHO TO CONTACT IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS

1.1 The BBC's Super Movers team can be contacted using the email address supermovers@bbc.co.uk. The team will respond to any questions or comments that you may have about the services.

2.HOW DOES THE BBC USE MY PERSONAL INFORMATION?

2.1 The personal information that you provide will be handled safely and securely, for more information about the BBC's handling of individual's information please visit the privacy policy.

2.2 We will only use your information to administer this Project and will not contact you for any other reason unless we have your permission to do so.

2.3 The registration information provided by you will be shared with specialist companies providing services to the BBC for the Project. These companies are not permitted to use your information for their own marketing purposes.

3. REGISTRATION

3.1 Teachers who want to receive further information about the services should register their contact details using the instructions given on the Project website, By clicking here you will be redirected to The Education Company, where you can register your school for Super Movers. The information that you provide will only be used by the BBC for Super Movers and shared with The Education Company and other suppliers solely to process your school's registration. The BBC has no control over and is not responsible for third party websites and we recommend that you check their privacy policy. For more information about how the BBC will handle your information please visit our privacy policy which can be found here and will then become the point of contact for their classes.

3.2 The BBC will validate every registration request it receives and may use contact details provided by teachers to verify that the information provided is accurate. Please make sure that any contact details you provide is accurate and up to date.

3.3 The first 500 individual schools to register for further information about the services will receive a Welcome Pack (irrespective of how many individual teachers from such schools register). The Welcome Pack will contain branded resources. All resources within the Welcome Pack will be available as digital downloads from the Super Movers' website.

4. GENERAL

4.1 The Data Protection Act 1998 regulates the processing of personal information, setting rules for processing and increasing individuals' rights to control how information about them is used. You hereby grant the BBC permission to hold your information for the duration of Project and its wind down.

4.2 The BBC reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Project and/or your involvement with the Project at any time.

4.3 These terms and conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales.

4.4 You should only register for the Project if you are authorised by your school to participate and provide the information required by the BBC. By registering you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions on behalf of your school.

4.5 Any content on the Super Movers services that is not otherwise identified is copyright of either the British Broadcasting Corporation or its partners to the Project.

4.6 The Super Movers services may contain links to third party websites. These third party websites are not under the BBC's control. If the BBC has included these links in the Super Movers services, we provide them to you as a convenience only. The inclusion of these links is not an endorsement by the BBC of any third party website, service or product. The BBC reserves the right to disable links to any third party website that you post on the Super Movers services.

5.1 The BBC may update these terms of use from time to time so please review the relevant pages on the Project website regularly. If you access the Super Movers services you agree to be bound by whichever version of the terms of use is in force at such time.

