Five ways to get active whilst learning

Did you know only one in five children in the UK achieve the government-recommended 60 minutes of physical activity per day? Studying, whether at home or at school, can be one of the most sedentary times of the day.

These brand new Super Movers routines provide primary-aged children with a quick burst of energy whilst learning about key concepts from subjects including Numeracy, Literacy and PSHE. Are you ready to become a Super Mover?

1. KS1 Grammar Rules

Want to brush up on nouns, adjectives and verbs at the start of the school year? Braydon Bent and Moonbeam have the answer and some impressive dance moves to match! Can you keep up?

Learn the rules of grammar with Braydon Bent and Moonbeam

2. KS2 Times Tables Mash-Up

Do your children know their times tables off by heart? Why not take this extra challenging Key Stage 2 times table mix with questions on the 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 times tables. Or, if you'd rather start off with individual times tables, take a look here.

Join Bartley and Wolfie in a routine combining the 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 Times Tables!

3. KS2 Multiples Mash-up March

Who better to learn about multiples with than teacher Mr P? He's got some simple ways to remember them! Why not see if your child's teacher has similar Super Moves and get the whole school having a go? Everyone should have a boost in memory and concentration afterwards!

Learn the Mash Up March with Mr P

4. KS1 The Spelling Bee

Bertie Bee has got some tips for tricky spellings. Can your child manage to learn them all whilst showing off their Super Moves?

Learn spelling rules with Bertie Bee!

5. KS2 PSHE Revision

Now for something a bit different, why not try out this PSHE routine with the Super Movers crew?

Learn some handy revision tips with the Super Mover Crew

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?