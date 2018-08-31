BBC Sport - KS1 Grammar Rules with Braydon Bent and Moonbeam
KS1 Grammar Rules with Braydon Bent and Moonbeam
Let Braydon Bent and Manchester City mascot Moonbeam, get your Key Stage 1 pupils to their feet! They have a catchy song that will help pupils to learn some of the rules of grammar.
This routine can be performed in the classroom and acts as either an introduction to the subject or a refresher.
