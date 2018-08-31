BBC Sport - KS2 Spelling Rules with the Super Movers Crew
KS2 Spelling Rules with the Super Movers Crew
- From the section Super Movers
Let the Super Movers Crew inspire your Key Stage 2 students to be better at spelling. Learn spelling rules with a catchy song.
This is a great introduction or a refresher and will get children physically active too.
