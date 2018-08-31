BBC Sport - KS1 PSHE Right and Wrong with Naomi Wilkinson
KS1 PSHE Right and Wrong with Naomi Wilkinson
Super Movers
Naomi Wilkinson has a song and movement routine for a PSHE class about making good decisions.
The Brain Booster routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.
