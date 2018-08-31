BBC Sport - KS1 Verb Tenses with Karim and Hacker
KS1 Verb Tenses with Karim and Hacker
- From the section Super Movers
Karim Zeroual and Hacker T. Dog have a song and routine for Key Stage 1 pupils. The duo explain the difference between the present tense and past tense in a way that will get pupils up and active.
The Brain Booster routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.
