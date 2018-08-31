BBC Sport - KS1 Verb Tenses with Karim and Hacker

KS1 Verb Tenses with Karim and Hacker

Karim Zeroual and Hacker T. Dog have a song and routine for Key Stage 1 pupils. The duo explain the difference between the present tense and past tense in a way that will get pupils up and active.

The Brain Booster routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.

More Key Stage 1 Videos

Video

KS1 Verb Tenses with Karim and Hacker

Video

KS1 Grammar Rules with Braydon Bent and Moonbeam

Video

KS1 PSHE Right and Wrong with Naomi Wilkinson

Video

KS1 The Spelling Bee with Bertie Bee

Video

KS1 Times Tables Mash-up

Video

KS1 Days of the Week

Video

KS1 Telling the Time

Video

KS1 Multiplication and Division

Video

KS1 Number Bonds with Martin Dougan

Video

KS1 Money

Video

KS1 Capital Letters & Full Stops

Video

The 4 Times Table with Cyril the Swan

Video

KS1 Alphabet with Naomi Wilkinson

Video

KS1 Rhyme with Radzi

Video

KS1 Length & Height

Video

The 2 Times Table with Bridget the Lioness

Video

KS1: Syllables with Joe Tracini

Video

Question & Exclamation Marks with Karim & Hacker

Video

The 10 Times Table with Webster the Spider

Video

KS1 Reading Aloud with The Worst Witch

Video

KS1 Apostrophes with Sasha & Tyler

Video

KS1 Counting with John Farnworth

Video

KS1 Silent Letters with Marlon Wallen

Video

KS1 Fractions with Joe Tracini

Video

KS1 Adjectives & Adverbs with Johnny & Inel

Video

KS1 Position & Direction

Video

The 5 Times Table

Video

KS1 Capacity & Volume

Video

KS1 Digits & Numbers with Marlon Wallen

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired