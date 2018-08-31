BBC Sport - KS1 The Spelling Bee with Bertie Bee
KS1 The Spelling Bee with Bertie Bee
- From the section Super Movers
Burnley mascot Bertie Bee is here with a song about spelling rules for Key Stage 1 pupils. This is a great way to get active while learning. Get ready to shout out the answers!
The Brain Booster routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.
