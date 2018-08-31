BBC Sport - KS2 Multiples Mash-up March with Mr P
KS2 Multiples Mash-up March with Mr P
- From the section Super Movers
Join Mr P for a mash-up of the multiples of 3, 6, 7, 8 and 12 for Key Stage 2 pupils. See if your class can smash it with Mr P!
And teachers get ready to set some questions - Mr P will give your class time to shout out the answers!
More Key Stage 2 Videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired